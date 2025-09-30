Eric Trump Wildly Claims Biden Tried to Get His Dad and Melania Divorced

Daddy’s boy Eric Trump claimed that the Biden administration tried to incite a divorce between his father and Melania, in a wild Newsmax meltdown.

Donald Trump’s third child with his late first wife, Ivana, used an interview on the MAGA-friendly network to rant about Democratic politicians speaking out against the prosecution of James Comey, the former FBI director who was indicted last week accused of lying to Congress during sworn testimony in 2020.

But Eric Trump, 41, insisted that it was he and his father who were the true victims, not Comey. After host Rob Schmitt played a supercut of TV news hosts and Democratic politicians defending Comey, Trump was bristling. He rhymed off a laundry list of examples that showed he was targeted by the Biden administration, saying: “They came after me like I was a dog.”

Joe Biden, pictured speaking in April, was the target of Eric Trump's ire. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He then pivoted to his father and eventually, after much ranting, made the wild divorce claim. “They tried to impeach my father two times. You know, they went after him for a Russia hoax that did not exist, that was paid for by Hillary Clinton,” he barked, peddling misleading statements often spouted by his father on claims Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

“The FBI and the DOJ spied on my father’s campaign. They de-platformed him. They weaponized every attorney general and every district attorney around the country. They indicted him 91 times, 34 times in a bogus trial in New York City,” he continued.

He then made the bizarre claim about family meddling, interspersed with a myriad of other issues, some imagined and some with a degree of truth.

“They posted his mugshot. He’s the most recognizable person in the world. They posted his mugshot even though they didn’t need to. It totally backfired on him. They gagged him over and over and over! They raided his home! They raided Mar-a-Lago! They tried to get him divorced! They tried to separate our family! They tried to go after our employees! They attacked us. They tried to bankrupt our company. They de-platformed us! They stripped every bank account away from me and the Trump Organization that you can imagine,” he said.

Donald and Melania Trump following a trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump concluded, “And Merrick Garland was at the forefront of all of it. And Joe Biden was at the forefront of all of it when they raided our home, when they raided Mar-a-Lago, when they raided Melania’s closet, when they raided 16-year-old Barron’s room.”

The outburst comes after Donald and Melania Trump got into a heated exchange aboard Marine One after returning from the United Nations General Assembly.

Footage shows the first couple sitting opposite each other on the helicopter as it landed on the White House South Lawn, looking animated as they appear to squabble and point fingers. Author Michael Wolff told the Daily Beast Podcast in May that Trump and Melania are effectively “separated,” and “live separate lives.”