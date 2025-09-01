Eric Trump Suffers Total Meltdown Over Wild Rumor About His Dad

Eric Trump hit back at rampant speculation over his father’s health, blaming the left for fueling the rumors and calling them “twisted.”

Trump’s third child with his late first wife, Ivana, lashed out Sunday after a flurry of “death” rumors spread during the president’s four-day public absence last week.

“The radical left is so sick and twisted…" he posted on X.

Trump’s health has come under fierce scrutiny amid a series of physical ailments, including swollen cankles, bruising on his hands, problems walking straight, and various mental gaffes.

Bruising on Trump's hands, and other health issues, led some to speculate about his mortality. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speculation hit a fever pitch last week, buoyed by recent reporting about the president’s physical ailments and the fact that the 79-year-old hadn’t been seen publicly for four days.

But the president ground the rumor mill to a halt when he emerged Satuday. to play golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, and declared on Truth Social, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

Eric Trump reposted his father’s declaration on X, but was reminded by one follower about comments he made about former President Joe Biden’s health in the lead-up to his winning election in 2020.

“Why is no one in the media willing to discuss Biden’s seemingly apparent cognitive decline? This is a US presidential election — frankly, the potential of this condition heading into the White House must be addressed, as uncomfortable, sad & difficult as that topic may be," he said.

Also, in May this year, Eric’s father “ReTruthed” a post reading, “Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see,” suggesting that Biden had been replaced by non-human beings unbeknownst to the Democratic Party.

The Trump death rumors had also been intensified by comments made by Vice President JD Vance. Days before, he told USA Today he was prepared to step in if a “terrible tragedy” befell the president.

Trump walks with his grandchild Spencer Trump after golfing at Trump National Golf Club on August 30. Getty Images

Vance stressed he was “very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.”

Still, he added, “if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

The White House has acknowledged that he suffers from physical issues common in the elderly. Earlier this year, they revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency—a condition that hinders blood flow back to the heart—after photos of his swollen ankles sparked fresh concerns about his health.

The condition is generally mild and rarely causes serious complications when managed with exercise and weight control.

The White House, however, has a more confusing explanation for bruises seen on his hands, blaming the discoloration to aspirin use and his frequent hand-shaking.

The White House and Eric Trump didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.