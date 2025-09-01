Far-Right Influencer Isn’t Buying Trump’s Health Claims

President Donald Trump’s former ally, the white supremacist Nick Fuentes, reckons the White House is in the throes of a Biden-style health cover-up.

The leader of the “America First” movement fanned the flames, saying that while the president is alive, he is not well.

Trump himself has claimed that he’s “never felt better,” but many commentators are not convinced, and there has been a weekend of wild speculation.

“There is obviously something going on with Trump that the White House is covering up. This is literally Biden 2,” the Hitler-praising streamer wrote on X, referring to the alleged effort to conceal former president Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from the public, detailed in the book Original Sin, by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

Fuentes turned on Trump prior to the 2024 presidential election. NurPhoto/Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump, 79, told the world he was indeed alive when he set out on a golf outing on Saturday. Before that, he had not been seen since Tuesday.

It comes after the president’s swollen cankles, bruising on his hands, problems walking straight, and mental gaffes fed into a wild online conspiracy that he had secretly passed away.

Fuentes has been a vocal critic of Trump since he turned on the MAGA leader prior to the 2024 presidential election.

Fuentes has posited that there is a cover up of Trump's health, like there was with Biden's. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He said he planted his flag elsewhere because the “campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it.”

He has been intensely critical of the president since then. “It’s just getting embarrassing atp [at this point],” he wrote on X after a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration has to dismantle Alligator Alcatraz, an immigration detention facility in Florida.

He also suggested the discourse around Cracker Barrel changing its logo was an attempt to distract MAGA followers from something else, perhaps the Epstein files saga—something Fuentes has been vocal about.

Recapping how Trump has thumbed his nose at his base for demanding answers on the deceased sex offender’s ties to socialites, the alt-right movement leader raged, “Hey, f--- you! Hey, f--- you, fat a--!” Fuentes exclaimed, “I’m so sick of this. He thinks he’s so funny. You’re not funny. You are a joke. ... You are a f---ing cornball, okay?”

“So yeah, it’s turned into a nightmare,” Fuentes continued, holding up a MAGA hat. “Buyer beware. It’s a shame. And look: I regret ever supporting him. I’m just glad I didn’t support him in ’24.”

In better days, Fuentes and Trump were allies. Trump even hosted Fuentes and Kanye West (also known as Ye), both of whom have been accused of blatant antisemitism, at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. Trump, however, publicly distanced himself from Fuentes after a backlash.

Trump emerging, not dead, on August 30. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Fuentes was present at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 and incited his followers, known as “Goypers,” before and during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.