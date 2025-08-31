Trump, 79, Goes on Bizarre AI Posting Spree

President Donald Trump, fresh from confirming he’s still alive after rumors to the contrary, embarked on one of his Truth Social posting sprees—this time sharing multiple AI-generated memes and videos of himself.

In among the 15 links posted without commentary or context Saturday are several AI-generated images, including Trump as a police officer and a SWAT officer.

Another ominous, almost apocalyptic image Trump linked to shows the president standing in front of an Earth ringed with fire that says, “The world will soon understand nothing can stop what is coming.”

One post he seemed to be particularly enamored of featured a video of Trump through the years, from infancy to the present, that utilized AI to create ‘seamless’ transitions between eras. “Forever Young” by Alphaville played in the background.

The president linked to that video twice, asking on the second post, “THIS IS RATHER INCREDIBLE. WHO DID IT???” before signing the message “PRESIDENT DJT.”

The video is reminiscent of another he posted earlier this summer which chronicled his major life milestones, including graduating from business school, hosting The Apprentice, and publishing The Art of the Deal.

A clear fan of AI-generated content of himself, Trump also posted a video that showed him performing Journey’s massive hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” in front of an adoring crowd earlier this year.

Other links the president posted on Saturday include links to articles on right-wing outlets Gateway Pundit and Daily Caller, including one about the “coming disaster for Democrats” and another that explained that Trump “skipped traditional August break to work on world peace and solving the nation’s problems.”

He also shared attacks on Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and California Governor Gavin Newsom alongside praise from his supporters who celebrated him for “crushing crime in DC” and told him he was “beloved.”

Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree Saturday. Clive Mason/Getty Images