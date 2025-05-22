Kanye Swears He’s Really ‘Done With Antisemitism’ This Time

Disgraced rapper Kanye West is backtracking on his antisemitic statements and asking for “forgiveness,” just weeks after releasing his “Heil Hitler” song.

West posted to his X account on Thursday, “I am done with antisemitism,” and “I love all people,” during a posting spree he said was inspired by “a FaceTime with my kids” that made him “wanna save the world again.” West has four kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian: 11-year-old North, nine-year-old Saint, seven-year-old Chicago, and five-year-old Psalm.

Kanye West and North West on the catwalk

The rapper has come under fire for his hateful statements about Jewish people, which have only intensified over the past year. In 2022, he posted he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” which cost him the Adidas partnership that had made him a billionaire. He apologized publicly for that comment and others at the time, stating it “was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

He continued with his “Jew-hating,” however, as Sarah Silverman put it, and by 2025, was boldly tweeting, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” He notably added, “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

He went on to sell Swastika tee shirts with his online store earlier this year before releasing “Heil Hitler” and “WW3,” two tracks glorifying the figure who murdered millions of Jewish people, as he continued his frequent antisemitic, racist, and sexist rants.

Joe Rogan thought “Heil Hitler” was “kinda catchy,” at least.

An in camera multiple exposure is seen in this illustration photo of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West with online merchandise for his 2024 presidential campaign

Elon Musk allowed the rapper to carry on with the hate-filled posts on his X platform (as he swatted away criticism for seeming to Sieg Heil at Donald Trump’s inauguration), even as onlookers—including Friends star David Schwimmer—called for him to “stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile.”

But now West says he wants to “Share peace,” since “GOD CALLS FOR PEACE” and “The earth itself is in God’s kingdom.” He expressed remorse from his past statements, posting “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused,” and seemingly tried to call it all bygones by adding, “I forgive those who have caused me pain.”

Per usual, West’s attention-drawing social media posts correlate with a new music release, as he dropped new song “Alive” on Thursday. The song, which includes the refrain, "I came back from the dead, now, b---h, I feel alive,” lacks the apologetic tone of his posts.