Sarah Silverman Pinpoints Origin of Kanye’s ‘Jew-Hating’

Sarah Silverman thinks she may know when Kanye West’s “Jew-hating” started, she quipped Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Silverman had lunch with the disgraced rapper, who’s become known more for his anti-semitic social media posts and online meltdowns than his music as of late.

“I was very excited,” to go to lunch with West, she said, “because at the time, he was Kanye West.” The reason for the meetup was as strange as one might expect, however. “He wanted me to write a screenplay for a live action version of The Jetsons,” she revealed.

Getty/ABC

In 2012, West posted to Twitter that he was “Creative Director” of the then in-development Jetsons film. The project’s producers denied his claim—but he doubled down a year later, even as the producers clarified “There is no such [role] on a movie.”

Despite only having a “preliminary and exploratory and introductory” phone call with the project’s helmers that lasted just 10 minutes, Silverman said West was adamant he had the authority to recruit her. “I was just like, ‘I’m not your guy,’ but he had all these renderings and I think what it was is he loved the ’70s vision of the future,” she explained.

Though the creative link up was a mismatch, Silverman said she has another takeaway from the interaction, given West’s new persona. After the lunch meeting, “I was walking on air because I’m like, ‘Woo! Kanye West. Look how cool I look,’” she said. “And then I got home and I walked into my apartment and I smiled to myself in my hallway mirror, you know, just to see how I looked. And then I had food between every tooth. Every tooth.”

That’s when the comedian joked that she had a realization about how the Swastika t-shirt-selling rapper’s stance on Jewish people came to be. “I’m hoping he thought it was a grill,” she told Kimmel of the food that was in her teeth during their meeting, “but at this point historians, possibly, may track that back to when his Jew-hating started.”

West has been condemned by his fellow celebrities for his “I love hitler” and “I’m a Nazi” social media posts—including by Adam Sandler, who revealed West was his “favorite rapper” at the same time he branded him “antisemitic” during his SNL50 performance earlier this year. West “thanked” Sandler “for the love” after the public jab.

The rapper hasn’t walked back any of his Nazi admiration, and even made the offensive sentiments into a new song despite the backlash.