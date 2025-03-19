Media

Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Kanye West for Swastika Album Cover

NEW LOW?

“When everyone else zigs, he zig-heils,” Kimmel joked.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
U.S. NewsTesla Stock Has Tanked So Much That It’s No Longer Musk’s Biggest Asset
Leigh Kimmins
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsMAGA Melts Down After Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump for Impeachment Demand
Liam Archacki
PoliticsKaroline Leavitt Opens Up About 32-Year Age Gap With Husband
Jasmine Venet