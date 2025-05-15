Podcast bro Joe Rogan has argued against banning Kanye West’s controversial new song about Hitler, stating that it is “kinda catchy.”

On the Wednesday episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast he discussed the tune, called “Heil Hitler,” with comedian and podcaster Tom Segura.

Kanye, now known as “Ye,” dropped the tune in early May and saw it immediately removed from all conventional streaming platforms. The track, however, has found an audience on Elon Musk’s free speech pantheon X, and other platforms.

Opening up a dialogue on his show, Rogan quipped: “First of all, kinda catchy.”

The pair laughed and Segura agreed, saying: “Well, that’s the problem with it! The guy, from production, he’s never lost a step.”

Kanye, pictured in March, has turned heads with the new track. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The track, the third single from his upcoming studio album called Cuck, features additional vocals from the legendary rapper’s group “The Hooligans.” It also samples a speech by Adolf Hitler.

The lyrics, sung by Ye and the troupe, embrace antisemitism and praise the former German leader who oversaw the horrific slaying of millions of Jews. The video is similarly insane, featuring rows of Black men wearing animal skins and repeating the lyrics.

Rogan did not endorse the message of the song, just its catchiness. “There is a thing where that song is like, what are you doing, dude? Like, what are you doing, for real?” he asks.

Both men made the point that the song is an attempt to promote some skewed sense of free speech where people can say whatever they want, with or without malice.

Joe Rogan shares thoughts on the banning of Ye’s latest single “ H H ” pic.twitter.com/gibj66jBF4 — Kanversation™️ (@TheKanversation) May 14, 2025

They agreed that the song will promote people saying “Heil Hitler.” Segura called that “f--king insane,” but Rogan tried to extol the virtues of free speech, even in the extreme.

“There’s a benefit to just letting people talk,” Rogan said. “Like let people say whatever the f--k they wanna say even if it sucks. This is the benefit of Twitter but this is also the bad part.”

He continued: “It’s like the f--king song has so many millions of hits on Twitter. It’s been banned from every platform. But is it good to ban things from platforms, or is it better to let it be out there and let people talk about it?”

He said that if something is banned, people want to see it more.

“And then it kind of supports what he says, which is that there’s this concerted effort if you talk about Jewish people, that they’re going to remove you from everything, remove you from banking, which is what he’s saying, they run everything,” he added.

Ye responded by sharing a clip of the conversation on X and writing: “We have to be able to talk through things. To at least express ourselves.”

Kanye West embraces Trump in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, October 11, 2018. Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

But Rogan showed concern about the endgame of such a visceral form of expression. “I’m watching on my phone like, yooooo,” he said. “And then my first thought was how does this end? Because this ends. This is going end. There’s going to come a time where they’re going to realize this is a problem, so how does it end? Does it end in assassination? Does it? Does it end in financial ruin?”

Russell Brand, who is currently facing rape charges, also called the song “catchy.”

The disgraced British comic wrote on X Tuesday: “‘Heil Hitler’ @kanyewest is uncancellable because he reached such a zenith in the culture that he couldn’t be killed.

“I think people would like it if he died. Why? Because he’s a problem for their agenda. Also, let’s be honest; the hook is catchy.”