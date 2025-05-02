Tucker Carlson Begs Trump to ‘Rescue’ His Accused Rapist Friend

Tucker Carlson wants Donald Trump to “rescue” Russell Brand from his sex crime charges—and he’s imploring his followers to “pray” Trump will step in the save him.

Apparently, the British comedian is facing rape and sexual assault charges simply for being on team MAGA. Carlson wrote as much on X on Friday, in a post that portrayed Brand as a martyr to the right-wing cause. “Russell Brand was once a famous leftwing actor, celebrated by the British establishment,” Carlson began, “then he criticized the government for using Covid to turn the UK into a totalitarian state.”

Russell Brand was once a famous leftwing actor, celebrated by the British establishment. Then he criticized the government for using Covid to turn the UK into a totalitarian state. The accolades abruptly stopped. A government TV station accused Brand of committing sex crimes… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 2, 2025

Brand, known for his roles in comedy films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault charges stemming from a year and a half-long investigation. But Carlson, who has hosted Brand on his post-Fox News podcast, says the government made it all up to get back at him for “criticizing” it.

Brand was first accused publicly in 2023 by four different women. Now, he is out on conditional bail, according to Sky News, and used a few seconds of his freedom to retweet Carlson’s Friday post imploring Trump for help.

Carlson goes on to insist that the British government is so outraged with the comedian’s criticism that it fashioned decades of sex crime accusations against him using “anonymous” witnesses from “more than 20 years ago,” for a case he’s classified as “transparently political and absurd.”

Brand has maintained his innocence and insisted that though he was “very very promiscuous” his relationships were always “absolutely, always consensual.” After the formal charges were filed this month, he denied the allegations again with a social media video in which he expressed his hope that fans could “look at his eyes” and know he “never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

Carlson defended the former radio host fiercely Friday, as he argued that Brand is a model immigrant.

“Over the last few years, millions of foreigners have applied for asylum in the United States. Russell Brand actually deserves it,” he wrote. He also compared Brand‘s charges to those “fake rape charges authorities brought against Julian Assange 15 years ago.” (Swedish prosecutors dropped a rape investigation into the WikiLeaks founder in 2019.)

“None of the charges are backed by hard evidence,” he claimed, wrapping up his image of Brand as a sacrificial lamb of the right wing with a nice concluding bow. “Brand, whose youngest child is barely a year old, now faces life in prison. He has no shot at a fair trial, because Britain is no longer a free country... Say a prayer that the Trump administration comes to his rescue.”

Carlson’s “prayer” may yet come true. Brand has become a fixture of the MAGA-sphere, pushing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and portraying himself as having had a religious transformation since the rape and assault allegations emerged. This past December, he partied it up at Mar-a-Lago in December to celebrate Trump’s second inauguration.