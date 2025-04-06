Colin Jost Calls Out ‘SNL’s’ Most Problematic Episode Ever

In Saturday Night Live’s latest “Weekend Update” segment, co-anchor Colin Jost pointed out another entry in the show’s long list of terrible hosts.

“Actor Russell Brand was charged in England with sexual assault," Jost said. “Which somehow makes this video even creepier."

He then played a clip from a February 2011 episode of SNL, in which host Russell Brand introduced that week’s musical guest, Chris Brown.

“We really know how to pair ‘em up,” Jost said.

Brand faces multiple charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault. The actor has vehemently denied all of the charges, and has spent the past few years rebranding himself as a MAGA influencer.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown has a long history of reported violence toward women. Most recently, he is alleged to have raped a woman on Diddy’s yacht.

Throughout the rest of the “Update” segment, Jost joked about President Donald Trump’s recent controversial tariffs.

“Well, America elected Donald Trump to run the country like a business, but it turns out he’s running it like one of his businesses,” Jost joked.

He added, “I love that you can intentionally ruin the economy and still get to stay president. It’s like if you drunk drove your car through the window of the DMV and they were like, ‘License renewed!’ It’s insane.”

“This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020,” Jost said. “But you have to remember: back then, the president was also Trump.”

Michael Che also got in on the Trump-bashing:

“President Trump announced a tariff on all goods imported into the U.S., saying that the U.S. has been plundered and raped by other countries,” Che said, “And Trump will not stand for plundering.”

Che added, “An economic slowdown from tariffs could be especially hard on China, because it’s not easy to tell a child they’re getting laid off.”

The joke got some groans from the crowd, to which Che responded, “I’m just getting started.”