Ex-Trump Supporter Rages at ‘Fat’ POTUS Over Epstein Drama: ‘F**k You!’

White nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes slammed President Donald Trump for his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files in a profane rant.

Fuentes, a leader of the alt-right movement who turned on Trump just before the 2024 election, made his strongest comments yet about the president.

“[Trump] says if you’re not on board with the Epstein cover-up, ‘Oh, I don’t want your support. You’re a weakling,’” Fuentes said on his show America First, recapping how Trump has thumbed his nose at his base for demanding answers on the deceased sex offender’s ties to socialites.

“Hey, f--- you! Hey, f--- you, fat a--!” Fuentes exclaimed. “I’m so sick of this. He thinks he’s so funny. You’re not funny. You are a joke. ... You are a f---ing cornball, okay?”

“So yeah, it’s turned into a nightmare,” Fuentes continued, holding up a MAGA hat. “Buyer beware. It’s a shame. And look: I regret ever supporting him. I’m just glad I didn’t support him in ’24.”

Trump’s MAGA base has been in an uproar since the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation acknowledged on July 6 that Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, rather than being murdered, and that no “client list” of powerful associates exist—both pet conspiracies among the president’s supporters.

The revelations have led to widespread accusations of a cover-up that have threatened to topple top members of the Trump administration, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, who claimed in February that Epstein’s “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now.”

After boosting conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein while running for president, Trump now claims they are a Democratic "hoax." Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump pledged to release all files related to Epstein during his most recent campaign for president but has since tried to douse the flames he set, claiming on Truth Social Wednesday that the Epstein story is a Democratic hoax.

“[T]hese Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at,” he wrote. “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullsh--t,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“If you watch my show, you know I’ve been very critical. I’ve never been this far,“ continued Fuentes, who dined with Trump and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

“This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam,” he asserted. “When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history.”

“And the liberals were right: the MAGA supporters were had,” he said. “They were.”

Other prominent right-wing commentators have spoken out against the president on this issue.

“Why the hell are you acting like this? Please stop now,” said conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones. “You couldn’t be doing a worse thing to yourself and America right now.”

InfoWars host Alex Jones is among the MAGA minions who have come out swinging against the president. Screenshot/Infowars

Jones also downplayed Trump’s role in conservative achievements of the last ten years.

“We built the movement you rode in on,” he told him. “You’re not the movement. You just surfed in on it.”

Far-right activist Candace Owens also took Trump to task, accusing him of “gaslighting the public” and thinking his supporters are “stupid” enough to adhere to his demand that they just move on from the Epstein controversy.

Though Trump has tried to put the Epstein case behind him because it is “pretty boring,” he has simultaneously been claiming that it was ginned up by former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as former FBI Director James Comey.