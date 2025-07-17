Trump Gets Super Defensive About Simple Epstein Question

President Donald Trump was unable to answer a basic question about whether he’d appoint a special counsel to investigate the so-called Epstein files.

Instead, the frustrated president simply declared: “I have nothing to do with it,” before walking out of the room.

The six-word response was given at the end of a bill signing ceremony in the White House on Wednesday, hours after Trump angrily denounced supporters who are demanding accountability over Epstein’s sex crimes.

Trump: I have nothing to do with it pic.twitter.com/K5Yw3hx0Od — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2025

Trump into his second term promising to shed light on the issue by releasing the files, which have been the subject of MAGA conspiracy theories for years.

But six months into his presidency, Trump now claims the files are a Democratic hoax and has branded his own supporters as “weaklings” if they think otherwise.

The idea of appointing a special counsel to investigate the Epstein files, and how authorities have dealt with the case since, is one several options being war-gamed by White House insiders as a way of potentially mitigating the backlash Trump now faces.

Ghislaine Maxwell (far right) was convicted of sex trafficking for Epstein (second from right) in 2022. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Among his base, suspicion rages that the administration is engaged in a cover-up to protect the people Epstein associated with, which included Trump.

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who Trump had originally nominated to be Attorney General, is being touted by conservative warriors such as Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk as the preferred candidate to probe the issue.

But this would be a highly controversial choice, given a congressional ethics committee report released last year found “substantial evidence” that Gaetz regularly paid women for sex, had sex with a 17-year-old, broke Florida’s statutory rape laws, and frequently used illicit drugs.

Matt Gaetz. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gaetz has also thrown his support behind embattled Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has come under fire for overpromising and underdelivering on the issue.

“Pam Bondi is the best attorney general Donald Trump has had by a factor of 10,000,” he said on his One America Network program, The Matt Gaetz Show.

“Of course on any team dynamic, passionate people will have their disagreements, but… smart people debate things, they hash them out, then everyone brings their best ideas to President Trump and he makes the final decision.”

A photo illustration of Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, and a background of Jeffrey Epstein photos. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The comment was a pointed reference to FBI director Dan Bongino, who considered resigning after clashing with Bondi last week. But Gaetz said the administration’s successes “should create unity, not threats of quitting.”

Trump’s supporters, however, are far from united—thanks in part to the mixed messages and angry rants by the president, who is clearly frustrated that the news cycle has not moved on.

On Wednesday morning, for instance, Trump hinted that he would be comfortable releasing some information about the Epstein files as long as it was “credible,” but would leave this up to Bondi.

By that evening, however, he said the issue was “boring” and only “bad people” would want to keep pursuing it.

Trump has not made a clear stance on whether or not the alleged Epstein files will be released. Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Trump lashed out at his supporters even more, writing on Truth Social: “My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls--t,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.