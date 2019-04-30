House Intelligence Committee to Make Criminal Referral to DOJ For Erik Prince

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, has confirmed that he will send a criminal referral for Erik Prince to the Justice Department later Tuesday. Speaking at a Washington Post Live event Tuesday morning, Schiff said Prince’s testimony of his meeting with a Russian banker in the Seychelles had been proven to be false by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. “I do believe that there’s very strong evidence that he willingly misled the committee and made false statements to the committee and later today we will be making a criminal referral to the Justice Department,” said Schiff. “I think the evidence is so weighty that the Justice Department needs to consider this.” Prince, an informal Trump campaign adviser and founder of the private military firm Blackwater, allegedly misled Congress by saying he didn’t know who he was meeting on his trip to a remote Indian Ocean island in January 2017, just days before the Trump inauguration.