Erika Kirk Plugs Slain Husband’s Book for Christmas

Erika Kirk has released a holiday-themed video revealing what her slain husband’s message would have been this holiday season: Love your family and buy his book.

In a video message shared by Fox News on Tuesday, Kirk implored viewers to “love their babies” over the holiday season, while brandishing a copy of husband Charlie Kirk’s book, Stop in the Name of God.

HOLIDAY MESSAGE: @MrsErikaKirk shares her — and what would have been Charlie’s — holiday season message:



"Just rest...Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."



Find Charlie Kirk's final work, 'Stop, in the Name of God,' at https://t.co/maaHNCxZqZ. pic.twitter.com/5DULTqPg11 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 23, 2025

“This holiday season, my prayer for you is to honestly just rest,” said Kirk, who has been on a nonstop press tour after rising to national prominence in the wake of her husband’s murder at a Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10.

“That would be my husband’s message as well. There’s a lot of noise, this holiday season can be really crazy, but I just pray you find some alone time with the Lord and your family.”

“Love on your babies, love on your family members, life is short,” she added, before an ad imploring viewers to buy Kirk’s book flashed on screen.

Released on Dec. 9 by Winning Team Publishing, the conservative publishing house founded by Donald Trump Jr., Kirk’s book Stop in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life shot to the top of the Amazon bestsellers list just hours after its release.

Erika Kirk has been on an extensive media tour promoting her late husband's book, 'Stop in the Name of God." Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The book, reportedly finished just weeks before Kirk, 31, was gunned down during a speaking tour in Utah, is said to be a rumination on how to “rebel against busyness” by observing the Christian Sabbath, which the book claims offers “a pathway to genuine connection, peace, and presence.”

During a previous appearance on Fox & Friends to promote its release, a tearful Kirk read passages from the book’s foreword, which she had written herself, and touted the posthumous release’s “powerful” contents.

“I knew Charlie so deeply, in a way no one else could,” Kirk, 37, told host Ainsley Earhardt as she read the foreword. “That is why I can say with certainty: these pages are not theory for him, they are testimony. The words you hold in your hand were the convictions he lived that were written on his heart.”

“Looking back now, I see the book as one of Charlie’s most enduring gifts to the world,” she added. “He did not know how brief his time on earth would be - none of us did.”

Despite imploring viewers to spend time with their children, Kirk herself has been criticized for appearing in a seemingly endless string of media appearances that detractors say has seen her ignoring her own kids after taking over as head of Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk was all smiles as she interviewed Nicki Minaj at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest. Caylo Seals/Getty Images

“Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” reality star Christine Quinn wrote on X a day after the book’s release, before boosting a response which read “Charlie told women to stay at home and raise kids and his wife be doing the complete opposite.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, once a close friend of Charlie Kirk’s, has also criticized Erika for her relentless string of media appearances, culminating in a headline slot at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest last week in which she interviewed Nicki Minaj.