Erika Kirk’s Summit Gives Wild Lectures About ‘Overweight Slobs’ and Babies

Erika Kirk, the woman at the helm of an organization that describes itself as “the largest, fastest-growing, and most impactful conservative youth organization in America,” does not want women competing with men in the workplace.

That was just a snippet from some of the wild trad-wife talks delivered at Turning Point USA’s annual Women Leadership Summit, which included wild remarks about babies and warnings about marrying an “overweight slob.”

Kirk, 37, kicked off the San Antonio summit on Friday with a not-so-economically sound soundbite.

Erika Kirk opened the WLS in Texas. Screenshot/Turning Point USA /Turning Point USA/Youtube

“Have more kids than you can afford,” she told roughly 3,000 attendees, repeating a line from her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

The former pageant queen now leads her husband’s organization while raising their two young children after he was assassinated on a Utah college campus in September.

“Womanhood is viewed as a competing force against manhood, rather than something that is complementary,” said Kirk, the CEO of an organization with chapters across the country.

At the weekend summit, where tickets ranged from $50 to $300, keynote speakers included amateur swimmer Riley Gaines, Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Most focused less on politics and more on faith-based, MAHA-aligned messaging.

“When you picture your future husband, are you picturing an overweight slob who never sees daylight and spends 14 hours a day online and has no real-world community whatsoever? Probably not,” said Alex Clark, according to the Wall Street JournalWould.

Clark, a Turning Point podcaster who encourages young women to marry early, is, for her part, 33 and unmarried.

Alex Clark is a MAHA podcaster at Turning Point USA. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“Now ask yourself, ‘Would you want to marry you?’ I know nobody likes that question, but it’s a good question,” she said to the audience. “So stop asking ‘where is he’ and start asking ‘who am I becoming?’”

Clark did, however, use the Turning Point stage to announce her engagement to Vance Voetberg.

Savanna Faith Stone, a 21-year-old tradwife influencer, also described submitting to one’s husband as “radical.”

“To be a leader in this society is to go against the culture,” Stone said, according to the Journal.

“It’s being willing to be called a radical extremist because you believe your husband is the head of the household. It’s being willing to be called a pick-me because you actually like your husband. It’s being willing to be called a misogynist because you recognize feminism for the psyop it is.”

Not everyone was convinced. Throughout the weekend, roughly 50 protesters were stationed outside the summit at any given time.