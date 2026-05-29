Erika Kirk Responds to Claims She’s Moved on From Charlie

Erika Kirk fiercely denied claims that she has found a new boyfriend less than a year after the assassination of her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The widow and current TPUSA CEO accused online conspiracy theorist Collin Scott Campbell of spreading lies after he claimed she had been spotted getting “very intimate” with casino heir Blake Wynn at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Campbell alleged that Kirk and Wynn had been seen kissing and embracing at the hotel’s exclusive Bar 1912 and claimed the pair had also been shopping together earlier that day.

Both Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn denied that they were a couple. Instagram

He further accused Kirk of moving on quickly while publicly presenting herself as a grieving widow.

Kirk hit back at the allegations.

“Every single word here is a lie,” she wrote on X.

“Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.”

Erika Kirk responded to the claims on X. X

Kirk said she had been in Arizona celebrating her son’s second birthday on the date in question and noted that Wynn—whom she described as a close friend of her late husband—was preparing to become engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

“Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need,” Kirk said to Campbell.

“Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.”

The clash is the latest chapter in an ongoing battle between Kirk and Campbell, who has repeatedly promoted conspiracy theories about the TPUSA chief following her husband’s death.

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace during a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Kirk’s legal team sent Campbell a cease-and-desist letter in March, accusing him of making “false and defamatory statements” that she was involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination and linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The letter said the allegations had caused “tremendous damage” to both Kirk and TPUSA, and had contributed to threats against the organization’s staff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wynn also publicly denied Campbell’s allegations.

“Blake Wynn here… I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk,” he wrote on X.

Campbell then asked Wynn where he had been on May 14 and said he was open to the possibility that a witness had misidentified the man allegedly seen with Kirk at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Wynn was unimpressed.

“Where you stand is you have a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio as your source,” he fired back.

“I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.”