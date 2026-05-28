‘The View’ Host Has Tough Message for Regretful Trump Voters

The View co-host Ana Navarro took a victory lap in discussing the rise of Latino voters who have buyer’s remorse after casting their ballot for Donald Trump.

“I wish I knew how to say ‘I told you so’ in Spanish,” Navarro, 54, said on The View‘s companion podcast, Behind the Table, on Thursday. “Actually, I do. Te lo dije!”

“I told you all that he was coming for your tías and your abuelas and your friends and your colleagues and the children in the school,” she continued.

Ana Navarro bluntly told regretful Latino Trump voters, "I told you so!" YouTube/screengrab

The Nicaraguan–American daytime TV host was reacting to an Axios article, “Buyer’s Remorse Hits Trump’s Latino Voters,” which described a new poll showing that one in four Latino voters would not choose Trump, 79, again if given the choice.

The article, published on Wednesday, describes a new UnidosUS survey of 3,000 Latino voters across 32 competitive congressional districts. The number of Latino voters who would change their vote if given a do-over has doubled since November.

The number is significant given that the Latino vote was so critical to Trump’s 2024 victory, with 48 percent of the Latino vote going his way, according to the Pew Research Center, a significant improvement from his 2020 election loss.

“The primary reason that he’s losing Latino support, and Trump made great inroads with, particularly, Latino men and Black men as well... is the economy,” she said, adding, “because, like everybody else, they’re having to pay so much money, and just can’t afford things.”

In 2026, the average American puts just 2.6 percent of their disposable income into savings, down from 5.5 percent in March of last year. And since Trump began his War on Iran, the national average price for a gallon of gas has surged to $4.40, up more than a dollar from this time last year.

Though Trump has repeatedly insisted that prices will fall once he reaches a deal to end the war, reality tells a different story, with his disapproval rating soaring to 67 percent among Latino voters.

“The second reason is immigration, right? The way immigration enforcement has been carried out,” Navarro said. “And if you notice, the Trump administration is trying very hard to get immigration out of the headlines.”

“The inhumanity that is still happening, and the targeting of Latinos is still happening, it’s just not grabbing the headlines,” she continued.

Navarro then described Trump’s new policy, under which green card applicants must file for the immigration document in their home country.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about research into mental health treatments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“I bet you that once the midterms are over, Steven Miller’s not going away, and he’s not going to change his tactics,” she said. “What they did this week, ordering that people who qualify for a legal permanent residency can’t adjust their status in-country and have to go back to their country—that is cruel. That means family separation. That means suffering.”

“So, I mean, it’s cruelty upon cruelty,” she concluded.