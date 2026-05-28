Radio Host Spots ‘Concerning’ Sign on CNN That Trump Isn’t Well

A doctor’s repeated appearance on CNN this week to explain the many ailments of President Donald Trump should be setting off alarm balls, a popular radio host argues.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst, was seen on the network numerous times this week as Trump, 79, underwent the fourth physical exam of his second term.

Progressive media personality David Pakman detailed the situation on his show and pointed to the White House’s “PR campaign” surrounding the president’s latest check-up as a sign that they are actually “worried” about his health.

It “creates more suspicion because it feels theatrical. It feels very defensive,” he said, adding that it was also “concerning” just to see a doctor repeatedly brought on CNN to discuss Trump’s condition.

The president got some shut-eye at a cabinet meeting this week. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“An actual doctor, not a commentator, not a chiropractor, not a massage therapist, an actual physician, went on CNN to address Donald Trump’s third physical in 13 months. And I gotta tell you, it’s not good. It’s not good at all,” Pakman explained.

“And this medical assessment was so concerning that Dr. Jonathan Reiner was immediately invited back onto other shows to talk in more detail about what’s going on,” he added.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave the Daily Beast a recycled statement, claiming Reiner had broken the Hippocratic Oath and called Trump the “sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

The president's decaying hands have raised questions about his health, while the White House asserts the severe bruising is due to constant handshaking. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The report from Trump’s visit to Walter Reed has yet to be released by the White House, and the White House did not comment when asked by the Daily Beast about when it could be expected.

But the president proclaimed on Truth Social that it all went “PERFECTLY.”

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT,” Trump posted.

Trump live-posted how his exam went on his way home from the hospital. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“We didn’t get any of those answers initially, and Dr. Reiner, an actual physician, is laying it out bruising with explanations that don’t make sense, swollen ankles with explanations that don’t make sense,” Pakman said.

Trump’s many health ailments, including his severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, his repeated confusion, falling asleep in public, combined with his sleepless nights rage posting online, his slurred speech, and a more recent surprise neck rash, are constantly on display.

On CNN this week, Dr. Reiner made a bold diagnosis of Trump, claiming he has severe daytime somnolence, a condition that makes it hard for one to stay awake throughout the day, as the president is constantly seen seemingly asleep in public.