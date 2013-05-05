E!’s Twitter Feed Hacked

CHEAT SHEET
Well it’s no AP Twitter hack, that’s for sure, but this will no doubt make Justin Bieber feel important. The Twitter feed of E! news was hacked on Saturday, with 5.2 million subscribers being told that Justin Bieber is gay. Text subscribers also received hacked messages. The Syrian Electronic Army, a pro-Assad hacking group, has claimed credit for the attack—but did not specify why exactly they know about Bieber’s sexuality. E! News said in a statement that they are working to resolve the hack as soon as possible, which comes weeks after CBS News’s 48 Hours and 60 Minutes as well as the AP’s Twitter feeds were all hacked. This seems like a bit of a downgrade though.