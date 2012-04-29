Escaped Chinese Activist in U.S. Protection

CHEAT SHEET
While the U.S. has not confirmed that blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng is under American protection, sources close to the situation said Saturday that he is in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. That report was seconded by ChinaAid, a rights group based in Texas that said it had been told by sources that talks were ongoing between the U.S. and China about Chen, who escaped after 19 months under house arrest. President Obama will have to find a quick response to the political standoff or risk facing charges from GOP candidate Mitt Romney that he’s soft on China. Three months ago, Chinese official Wang Lijun fled to a U.S. Consulate, causing political embarrassment for the ruling party.