ESPN Suspends Kornheiser

No pardoning here: ESPN has suspended Tony Kornheiser, co-host of Pardon the Interruption, for two weeks after he insulted female colleague Hannah Storm on his radio show. Kornheiser made fun of Storm’s “horrifying, horrifying outfit.” He added, “She's got on red go-go boots and a Catholic-school plaid skirt . . . way too short for somebody in her 40s or maybe early 50s by now . . . She looks like she has sausage casing wrapping around her upper body.” Kornheiser is the third network personality that ESPN has suspended in recent months.