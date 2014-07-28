ESPN Won’t Suspend Stephen A. Smith

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
ESPN will not suspend Stephen A. Smith for his comments last week claiming women can “provoke” domestic violence. On Monday, Smith apologized for three minutes for the “most egregious error of my career" at the start of ESPN’s First Take. On Friday, he suggested on that same ESPN show that women sometimes incite domestic violence. Speaking of NFL player Ray Rice’s two-game suspension for domestic violence, Smith said, "We also have to make sure that we learn as much as we can about elements of provocation.” He then went on a Twitter rant that was a far cry from an apology. His fellow ESPN commentator Michelle Beadle slammed Smith for his remarks. On Monday, he seemed more remorseful, saying “You deserved a better man last Friday.”