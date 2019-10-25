Two More Detained Over 39 Bodies Found Inside Truck in England

Read it at The Guardian
Two more people have been arrested following the discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a truck in England, according to police. The new suspects are a man and a woman, both 38 years old, who were were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and 39 counts of manslaughter. The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old from Northern Ireland named in reports as Mo Robinson, was arrested shortly after the bodies were found and remains in custody. Officers said Thursday they believe the victims were Chinese.