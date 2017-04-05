Ethics Panel Finds Probable Cause Against Alabama Gov. Bentley

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AL.com
The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley violated both ethics law and campaign-finance rules. They determined that he violated one count of the ethics law and three counts of the campaign-finance law, and now Montgomery County’s district attorney will continue the investigation. Bentley has said he did nothing wrong. The violations would classify as Class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The governor has faced other allegations this year surrounding his relationship with former political adviser Rebekah Mason.