    Ethics Panel Finds Probable Cause Against Alabama Gov. Bentley

    YIKES

    REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

    The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley violated both ethics law and campaign-finance rules. They determined that he violated one count of the ethics law and three counts of the campaign-finance law, and now Montgomery County’s district attorney will continue the investigation. Bentley has said he did nothing wrong. The violations would classify as Class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The governor has faced other allegations this year surrounding his relationship with former political adviser Rebekah Mason.

