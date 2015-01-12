Ethiopia: Landmark Hotel Damaged in Fire

A fire ripped through the historic Taitu Hotel, the backdrop of Evelyn Waugh's satirical novel Scoop, in Ethiopia's capital city of Addis Ababa on Sunday. Two people were taken to the hospital after they were rescued from the fire while the cause is still under investigation, authorities said. Many of the historic rooms and a bank office were gutted before firefighters were able to put out the fire. The hotel was made famous by the 1938 novel Scoop, from which pages this website takes its name, about a foreign correspondent sent to cover the invasion of a fictional country.