    Ethiopia Shells Mekele, Capital of Defiant Tigray Region

    ESCALATION

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters

    Weeks of deadly conflict in Ethiopia took a dramatic turn on Saturday when the military launched an offensive against regional leaders in Mekele, vowing to capture the city “on all fronts.” The Associated Press reported there was shelling in the capital of the Tigray region, where communications have been largely cut off, and the United Nations said people were fleeing Mekele. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to crush the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which he says is illegal. “Our armed forces after seizing the control of Mekele city will be tasked to hunt down and capture these criminals one by one wherever they may be,” Maj. Hassan Ibrahim said, according to the Ethiopian News Agency. Tens of thousands of Ethiopians have already taken refuge in neighboring Sudan since hostilities erupted.

