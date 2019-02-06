EU Chief Donald Tusk: There's a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Brexit Campaigners
OUCH
The most powerful leader in the European Union, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, has launched an extraordinary attack on the people who made Brexit happen, saying there’s a “special place in hell” for campaigners like Boris Johnson. “I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely,” said Tusk, who is the most senior decision-maker in the EU. Although he didn’t name Johnson explicitly, the buffoonish former foreign secretary was the most well-known backer of Brexit and has been criticized for making misleading claims. Curiously, Tusk’s press office on Twitter then linked his comments to Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro’s attack on Justin Trudeau, who said last June: “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door.” After Tusk made his comment, Irish leader Leo Varadkar was caught saying that the British press would “give you terrible trouble” for it and Tusk can be heard chuckling.