EU to Triple Migrant Rescue Funding

European leaders announced plans Thursday to triple funding for rescue operations in the Mediterranean in an effort to deal with a crisis of migrants drowning at sea. Following an emergency summit in Brussels, 15 of the 28 EU countries also pledged to contribute more naval resources such as ships and helicopters. The EU also plans to consider options on how to capture and destroy smugglers' boats as well as deploy immigration officers to non-EU countries, according to officials. European leaders were forced to confront the growing migrant problem after an overcrowded ship capsized and killed more than 750 people on Sunday.