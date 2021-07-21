CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Husband’s Dying Words Convince Police He Was Murdered by His Wife
INCRIMINATING
Read it at ABC13
A Texas woman who claimed she accidentally shot her husband has been arrested for murder after her dying husband was able to claim it was intentional, according to Missouri City police. When officers arrived at the couple’s home at 3 a.m. Tuesday, they found Eugene Liger, 42, with a single gunshot wound. Jacqueline Thomas, 43, told them the shooting was accidental however Liger’s last words to police suggested otherwise. “Once officers arrived, looked at the scene and some inconsistencies in the stories and a statement by the victim, it was discovered it was not so accidental,” said Capt Paul. Paulton. Liger later died in a hospital.