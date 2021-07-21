CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Texas Husband’s Dying Words Convince Police He Was Murdered by His Wife

    INCRIMINATING

    Lawrence Ukenye

    Breaking News Intern

    Fort Bend County Jail

    A Texas woman who claimed she accidentally shot her husband has been arrested for murder after her dying husband was able to claim it was intentional, according to Missouri City police. When officers arrived at the couple’s home at 3 a.m. Tuesday, they found Eugene Liger, 42, with a single gunshot wound. Jacqueline Thomas, 43, told them the shooting was accidental however Liger’s last words to police suggested otherwise. “Once officers arrived, looked at the scene and some inconsistencies in the stories and a statement by the victim, it was discovered it was not so accidental,” said Capt Paul. Paulton. Liger later died in a hospital.

    Read it at ABC13