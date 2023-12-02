CHEAT SHEET
‘Euphoria’ Producer Kevin Turen Died From Heart Issues: Report
Kevin Turen, the producer known for shows like Euphoria and The Idol, died after multiple heart issues at 44 years old, according to TMZ. The official cause of death was acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic heart disease according to the medical examiner, who also listed coronary artery disease as another significant factor in his death last month. At that time Turen was driving his Tesla down a California freeway with his 10-year-old son in the car. His son was able to get the car to the side of the road and call 911, and Turen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators quickly ruled out drugs and alcohol as the cause of death.