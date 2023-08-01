Angus Cloud Pictured Partying With Friends Just Days Before Sudden Death
R.I.P.
Euphoria actor Angus Cloud was pictured at a party with his friends just days before his tragic death at the age of 25 on Monday. Cloud was at an event near his family home in California celebrating the album launch of rap group MacArthur Maze on Friday night, according to The Sun. He attended the party with his friend Josh Kennedy, the band’s photographer, after returning from his father’s funeral in Ireland. “Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party,” Kennedy told The Sun. “He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay.” Kennedy added that he “didn’t see him drinking” but wasn’t certain if he had as he was taking photographs. TMZ broke the news of Cloud’s death, saying his mother called 911 to report a “possible overdose” on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.