Angus Cloud’s Mom Indicated ‘Possible Overdose’ in 911 Call: Report
TRAGEDY
Angus Cloud’s mother called 911 to report a “possible overdose” in her Oakland home on Monday morning, just hours before the family released a statement confirming the actor’s death, according to TMZ. The call was reportedly placed around 11:30 a.m. local time, with Cloud’s mother telling a dispatcher that her son had no pulse. Members of the Oakland Fire Department and Police Department responded to the call, and Cloud was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, the tabloid reported. He was 25. A source close to the family told TMZ that Cloud had been struggling with his mental health after returning to Ireland, where his late father was recently buried. Cloud was reportedly staying with his family in Oakland for support. In their statement, the family said that Cloud had “intensely struggled with the loss” of his father, and that they hoped his death could be “a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” An official cause of death has not been confirmed, and a police investigation into the matter is ongoing.