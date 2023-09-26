‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud’s Mom Reveals His Last Words
‘I WAS SCREAMING’
The last time Angus Cloud’s mother saw her son alive, he was giving her a hug as she went to bed. “‘I love you, mama,’” Lisa Cloud said he told her. “‘You’re the best. I’ll see you in the morning.’” The next morning, she recalled to People in a new interview, she found the 25-year-old actor dead in his bedroom. “I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor,” Lisa Cloud said. “I tried to resuscitate him—mouth to mouth—and I was compressing him. I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away.” The interview was published Monday, four days after a county coroner ruled that the Euphoria star had suffered an accidental overdose. Lisa Cloud, who reiterated to People her belief that her son did not die from suicide, said she believes his addiction began after he was prescribed opiates following a head injury at age 15.