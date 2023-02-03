‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Accused of Stealing $28 Blouse in Pennsylvania
SOUR CHERRY
Chloe Cherry, known for her role as Faye on HBO’s Euphoria, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft in connection with a December incident in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to court records. Cherry, whose real name is Elise Jones, was browsing in a local shopping complex when she allegedly took a $28 blouse into a dressing room—only to emerge without it, charging documents obtained by Lancaster Online said. Sources told TMZ that Cherry paid for several other items with a credit card. After an employee alerted the police, according to a criminal complaint, Cherry admitted to having taken the blouse and returned it to an officer. A rep for the 25-year-old actor told TMZ, “In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”