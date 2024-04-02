Hunter Schafer Reveals She and Rosalía Dated in 2019
‘BEAUTIFUL’
Confirming what stans have long suspected, Hunter Schafer told GQ in a new interview that she and Rosalía are exes—but that they remain good friends. In a profile published Tuesday, the 25-year-old Euphoria star (and possible alum, given recent reports) said she was “happy to share” that she and Rosalía dated for about five months in late 2019. “It’s been so much speculation for so long,” Schafer explained. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’” The pair eventually decided they were better off as friends, which they’ve remained. “I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Schafer said, referring to the Spanish musician as “family no matter what.” Schafer also said that her most recent public relationship, with Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike, was similarly “beautiful,” and that “it really opened me up in that way.” But their split last summer is something she is “still in some ways healing from,” and she’s in no rush to jump into another romance. Rosalía, however, is rumored to have moved on with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.