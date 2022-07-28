Sydney Sweeney Just Bought a $3M Home but Says She’s Paid a Pittance
A TINSELTOWN TRAGEDY
Sydney Sweeney—the Emmy-nominated star of Euphoria and The White Lotus who has brand partnerships with luxury fashion labels Miu Miu and Armani—says she doesn’t get paid as much as you’d think. The 24-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter that after having to pay her lawyer, agents, business manager, and publicist, she still faces financial anxieties. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have the income for that,” she said. “I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.” Of the luxe brand deals, Sweeney said, “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A.” Sweeney is from a lower-middle class background and faced significant financial insecurity when entering adulthood, with just $800 to her name at age 18. The actress did, however, just purchase a Los Angeles home for $3 million. But alas, it isn’t gated.