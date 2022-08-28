‘Euphoria’ Star Birthday Party Pics Cause Political Backlash

CHEAT SHEET
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sparked an online furor when she posted pictures and video from her mom’s 60th birthday party that showed one guest wearing a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt. The actress, who was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, responded to criticism and questions by telling her fans to calm down. “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she tweeted this weekend. “Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” But online sleuths were not mollified and tracked down other photos from the party showing guests wearing read hats with the slogan Make Sixty Great Again.