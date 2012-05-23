Europe to Greece: Stay In the Euro

CHEAT SHEET
It’s been a tumultuous few weeks in Europe. And now that it looks like Greece might leave the euro zone, other European leaders are planning for what could be explosive markets to follow. Most countries agreed that they should issue bonds to help members in financial turmoil, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Greece would have to “uphold the commitments it has made.” The euro hit its lowest point against the dollar in two years as it dropped below $1.26 on Wednesday, as an eight-hour summit among European leaders did little to quell the financial problems roiling Europe.