    Stalled

    European Ministers: Wait on Syria

    Is Kerry getting closer? European Union foreign ministers on Saturday endorsed a "clear and strong response" to the Syrian government's chemical weapons attack—but encouraged the U.S. to hold off on military action until the U.N. has had its say. The international body is currently investigating the incident and is expected to issue an initial report soon. Already the United Kingdom has voted against action in Syria, and on Friday France's François Hollande displayed trepidation for the first time, agreeing that waiting for a U.N. report before intervening militarily would be the best decision.

