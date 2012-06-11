European Stocks Rise

CHEAT SHEET
European stocks took a turn for the better early Monday as markets breathed a sigh of relief after Spain accepted a bailout offer over the weekend. The collective exhale may be only temporary, however, as politicians and investors alike turn their attention from Spain back to Greece, where voters are set to head to the polls later this month. The pro-bailout New Democracy party shows a slight lead in the most recent polls, but whether or not that will be enough to carry it past widespread anti-austerity sentiment will keep market watchers on edge right through the returns. Spain’s IBEX-35 index surged 4.5 percent Monday morning while Greece’s ASE shot up 2.4 percent and Germany’s DAX rose 2 percent.