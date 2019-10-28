CHEAT SHEET
‘FLEXTENSION’
European Union Grants (Another) Brexit Extension to Jan. 31, 2020
European Union President Donald Tusk tweeted Monday that the bloc would be granting the U.K. a three-month “flextension” until Jan. 31, 2020, to carry out Brexit. It could leave before that time if a deal is approved by the British Parliament. The new extension comes against the background of heated debate in London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to win approval for a Dec. 12 general election. The U.K. was supposed to leave the EU on Thursday, but lawmakers forced the prime minister to ask for a delay to debate a deal he forged with the 27-member EU. Johnson had made a “do or die” pledge that Britain would leave on Halloween.