EU Reopens Foreign Travel for 14 Countries, but U.S. Remains a No-Go Over COVID-19 Cases

Read it at The New York Times
The European Union will open up foreign travel to the bloc from a long list of countries tomorrow—but not the United States. EU leaders on Tuesday granted approval for leisure or business travel to and from 15 countries beyond its borders as of the start of July. The list is made up of Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay. In a damning indictment of how the U.S. has handled its coronavirus outbreak, it’s not been given a spot on the list. Russia, China, and Brazil are also omitted—all three countries are still reporting thousands of new coronavirus infections every day. Reuters reports that travel from China to the EU could be provisionally approved, but only if China allows EU citizens to travel there.