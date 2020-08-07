Eurovision Announces ‘The American Song Contest,’ Which Sounds Both Amazing and Terrible
EUROPEAN INVASION
It’s time to buy stocks in glitter. The Eurovision Song Contest—the beloved yet often bewildering singing and songwriting competition that grips the entirety of Europe each year—is coming to America. Eurovision’s ruling body announced Friday morning that its new sister competition, The American Song Contest, will see state representatives sing their hearts out to claim the not-yet-prestigious trophy. The plan is for the competition to go ahead in the 2021 holiday season—though, obviously, the plans aren’t set in stone due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be up to 10 qualifier competition shows, leading to semifinals, and then the all-important grand final. Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said in a statement: “The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising. It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest.”