Evan McMullin Considering Run for Chaffetz Seat
INDIE SLEEPER
Former Never Trump presidential candidate Evan McMullin is considering running for a Utah Congressional seat currently occupied by House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a source close to him told The Daily Beast. Last month, in chat with supporters on Reddit, McMullin was asked whether he would run for Chaffetz's seat in 2018. “It is likely that I will seek public office again,” McMullin responded. “It is possible that I will challenge Chaffetz or Senator Hatch, but there are a lot of factors that go into that decision.” The source, who spoke with McMullin earlier today, said, “The comment he he gave in a recent Reddit AMA—that he is considering running but has not made a decision—is still accurate regarding his frame of mind.” The speculation over the Utah congressional seat was triggered Wednesday when Chaffetz announced he would not be running for re-election in 2018, a surprising move considering he holds the chairmanship of the normally-powerful House Oversight Committee. But in the Trump era, the position has lost sway as Republicans who control the House of Representatives are less inclined to launch aggressive investigations against a Republican administration. Last year McMullin launched a presidential bid to weaken Trump's chances at the presidency, but was ultimately unable to break through nationally. The state where he managed to gain the most traction was Utah, where he received 21 percent support. McMullin was born in Chaffetz's congressional district, and also went to college there.
—Tim Mak