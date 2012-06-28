0
The Supreme Court ruled this week that a mandatory life sentence without parole is unconstitutional for juveniles. See the subject of that decision, 14-year-old Evan Miller, and other offenders who are likely to be affected by the court’s ruling.
Evan Miller and More Juveniles Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole (PHOTOS)
Teens Behind Bars
The Supreme Court ruled this week that a mandatory life sentence without parole is unconstitutional for juveniles. See the subject of that decision, 14-year-old Evan Miller, and other offenders who are likely to be affected by the court’s ruling.