Evan Rachel Wood: Marilyn Manson Threatened to ‘F*ck’ My 8-Year-Old Son
MONSTER
Evan Rachel Wood alleged that her ex, Marilyn Manson, once threatened “to fuck” her young son, according to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail. The allegation was made as part of an April declaration filed in the actress’ fierce, ongoing custody battle with actor Jamie Bell, Wood’s ex-husband. “I took his threat seriously, then and now,” Wood said, adding that Manson’s words had scared her into installing bulletproof glass windows, a steel door, and a security fence around her home. She also moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to keep herself and her son safe, she said. “I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender,” Wood said, referring to Manson, whom she dated from 2006 to 2010. “I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands.”
More than a dozen women came forward to accuse Manson of misconduct after Wood named him as her abuser in a February Instagram post. In her custody declaration, Wood alleged that one of the rocker’s other victims had recorded him admitting he had taken pictures of her children as they checked the mailbox. Bell, who finalized his divorce from Wood in 2014, said in a responding motion that the actress’ account “defies credibility.”