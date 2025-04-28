Even Alex Jones Calls Out Trump’s Citizen Deportation Plan: ‘Really Bad’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called Donald Trump’s idea of deporting U.S. citizens to foreign prisons “unconstitutional” and “really bad.”

The Infowars host, while discussing the issue Friday with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, broke with the president on his stated plans involving El Salvador’s supermax prison.

“In general, I see the whole—a lot of the populist conservative space spending half their time on this,” Jones began, referring to the Trump administration’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants as well as green card and Visa holders who have criticized Israel.

“I mean, I think it’s way more dangerous Trump saying we’re looking to deporting citizens to El Salvador. Now that’s unconstitutional, and that is really bad," Jones said, as noted by Media Matters.

“They’re trying so hard to get people and impress everybody—because the base wants it—that they are just grabbing a lot of people that should be last on the list, if at all, because the bad people are hiding,” he said at another point in the discussion.

Trump has tossed around the idea in public multiple times this month: twice in the Oval Office with El Salvador’s president and during a Fox News interview.

“The homegrowns are next,” Trump had told Nayib Bukele, whose country the U.S. is paying to house deportees, who—thus far—are not U.S. citizens.

While Fuentes agreed with Jones’ opinion, he interpreted Trump’s remarks as “one of those throwaway comments.”

“I don’t think that’s a real policy. That hasn’t happened,” he said, adding later: “I think they’re flooding the zone with poo, like [Steve] Bannon said.”

In deporting non-citizens, Trump has cited the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which enables the president to remove without a hearing those deemed an enemy of America when a foreign government causes an “invasion” or “predatory incursion.”

That law does not allow the president to deport citizens.