Even Fox’s Peter Doocy Says GOP Has No ‘Concrete Evidence’ to Support Impeachment

While Fox News stars are “eagerly shoveling Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) slop to their viewers” on impeaching President Joe Biden, the network’s chief White House correspondent reported on Friday that Republicans still lack any “concrete evidence” that Biden benefitted from his family’s foreign business dealings.

Ahead of next week’s expected vote in the House to formalize the impeachment inquiry of the president, Peter Doocy appeared on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co. to break down the White House’s response to the GOP’s ongoing probe.

“House Republicans are still trying to connect—they’re trying to trace money that originated overseas and went into Hunter Biden’s accounts [and] to accounts controlled by Joe Biden,” the Fox News reporter noted.

After airing a recent appearance by Comer on Fox in which he claimed the “evidence is overwhelming” and the “walls are closing in on the president,” Doocy then shared a statement from a White House spokesperson outright dismissing the inquiry.

“Here’s that White House response,” Doocy stated. “‘This baseless stunt is not rooted in facts or reality but in extreme House Republicans’ shameless desire to abuse their power to smear President Biden.’ And it’s worth noting in this latest 56-page indictment, the only Biden accused of wrongdoing is Hunter.”

Doocy was referring to the nine criminal charges filed against the president’s son on Thursday. Federal prosecutors are accusing Hunter Biden of evading tax assessments, filing false tax forms and failing to pay taxes, adding that the presidential scion spent “millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle” while failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes. Hunter Biden could face as much as 17 years in prison if convicted.

Noting that former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder recently asserted that he’s “seen no indication that there’s any kind of connection between the president and the actions for which his son has been charged,” Doocy then turned his attention to the GOP’s Biden investigation.

“The House Oversight Committee has been at this for years, and they have so far not been able to provide any concrete evidence that Joe Biden personally profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business, but they are going to try again with this impeachment inquiry set to start next week,” Doocy concluded.

While much of the right-wing media continues to parrot Comer’s claims that he has “mountains of evidence” showing that the president reaped the rewards of a foreign influence peddling scheme, the House Oversight chair has yet to provide anything close to a smoking gun. His latest “bombshell,” in fact, turned out to be less than $4,000 in reimbursements for truck payments the president made on behalf of his son—which had first been reported on more than a year ago.

“Comer’s track record makes it obvious that he does not deserve the benefit of the doubt,” The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump wrote after this latest flop. “Allegations that he offers should not be granted the baseline assumption that they are true.”