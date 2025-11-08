Even Laura Ingraham Knows Republicans Are Doomed

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shared a gloomy prophecy for the GOP after weeks of government shutdown.

The Donald Trump devotee spoke with Republican senator Roger Marshall on The Ingraham Angle Friday, and asked the Kansas rep whether he‘d move to end the filibuster, as the president has been demanding. Ingraham urged Marshall and his colleagues to put an end to the inactivity, warning that the GOP would be defeated in the midterms unless they get their act together.

“You can’t ride on the Big Beautiful Bill into the midterms, you’re all gonna get wiped out, I’m telling you,” Ingraham said. “The president sees it, he knows it.”

Ingraham demanded to know whether Marshall would vow to help remove the Senate filibuster, which would allow them to end the government shutdown. Fox News

Opening the debate, Ingraham complained that Republicans were “holding onto the filibuster with a death grip.”

Trump recently shared a controversial new plan to ditch the filibuster requirement completely, with Ingraham suggesting it’s the only way for the GOP to “start doing things for the American people.”

Despite resistance from many GOP lawmakers, including from Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Marshall told Ingraham he was open to Trump’s repeated pleas to end centuries-old check on power.

“Laura, every day that this shut down goes on the more I’m convinced we need to end the filibuster,“ Marshall said.

Trump has turned to the filibuster as his latest solution, with Ingraham warning that the GOP 'can’t ride on the Big Beautiful Bill into the midterms.' Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

He later added: “Just two years ago, every Democrat senator that’s still in office that’s here today voted to end the filibuster. Unless you can guarantee to me that the Democrats won’t do it then we need to seriously consider it.”

“The only other option I can think of is enshrining it as a constitutional amendment,” Marshall continued. “But this absolutely should be the conversation debate today for the Republican caucus.”

Ingraham then turned her ire towards a different GOP senator, complaining that Louisiana’s John Kennedy wouldn’t vow to make the drastic move.

“I talked to Senator Kennedy last night and he agreed with me and the president that the Democrats will jettison the filibuster. When they get the first chance, they will jettison. Who does it first, right? But then he would not agree to end the filibuster,” she said.

The Fox News host continued: “I can’t square that position. The country is hurting, they want things done.”

The Fox News host ripped Senator John Kennedy, who told her the night prior that he wouldn't back the scrapping of the filibuster. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Ingraham demanded: “Tonight, will you commit to moving with our other senators toward ending the filibuster, Senator?”