Newsom Royally Roasts Trump with Brutal Comparison

California Governor Gavin Newsom lashed out at President Donald Trump for traveling to his vacation home at Mar-a-Lago while his Department of Justice argues in court against restoring SNAP funding.

In a series of social media posts, Newsom hit out at Trump, writing, “Donald Trump is literally fighting in court to ensure Americans starve. HE DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU.”

Meanwhile, Newsom’s press office also posted, accusing the Trump administration of “fighting tooth and nail to starve children.”

Before logging off for the day, Newsom’s press office left everyone with a horrifying image: an AI-generated picture of Trump as Marie Antoinette, accompanied by a simple message: “GOOD NIGHT, PEASANTS!”

Democrats took to social media en masse Friday night to condemn Trump after the DOJ requested that the Supreme Court block a lower court’s order requiring the government to fund SNAP benefits in full for the month of November.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called those responsible “sick people,” while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote, “The lengths Trump will go to keep Americans hungry knows no bounds.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul concurred, arguing that “[Trump] doesn’t care if millions of Americans go hungry,” while New York Senator Kirsten Gillbrand wrote, “The Trump admin is fighting to deny American children, seniors, and veterans food while he redecorates the White House bathrooms‚” referencing Trump’s controversial renovation of the Lincoln bathroom earlier this month.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett also highlighted Trump’s extravagances, writing, “If you are one of the 40 million AMERICANS receiving snap… please never forget that this man & the republicans were lockstep with making sure you didn’t get your 6 dollars a day! Oh and if you just have a soul & think this is CRUELTY especially as our tax dollars are wasted on countless golf trips, please never forget.”

